National Artist Ricky Lee to deliver UST’s Paz Latorena Memorial Lecture

PRESS RELEASE: Ricky Lee's immense experience in writing will be the focal discussion of the lecture with the theme 'Pagsulat, Noon at Ngayon'

The following is a press release from the University of Santo Tomas.

Esteemed National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Ricky Lee, will headline this year’s Paz Latorena Memorial Lecture on April 20, 2024, Saturday, starting at 2 pm. The event will occur at the Thomas Aquinas Research Complex Auditorium of the University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila.

Ricky Lee wrote the screenplay of several iconic Filipino films like Himala, Brutal, Moral, and Karnal. He also authored several books of fiction like Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata, Para kay B., and Si Tatang at mga Himala ng Ating Panahon.

His Trip to Quiapo: Scriptwriting Manual has been a staple for budding writers. His immense experience in writing will be the focal discussion of the lecture with the theme “Pagsulat, Noon at Ngayon.”

The lecture series honors the legacy of Paz Latorena (1908-1953), a venerable figure in Philippine literature in English. Latorena made significant contributions as a professor of English and literature at the former UST Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, where she mentored a generation of writers, artists, and journalists, including National Artist F. Sionil José, Eugenia Duran Apostol, Genoveva Edroza Matute, Zenaida Amador, Ophelia Alcantara Dimalanta, and Alice Colet-Villadolid. The event will also host the inaugural Paz Latorena On-the-spot Essay-writing Contest for senior high school students.

The annual literary event aligns with the celebration of the University of Santo Tomas’ 413th founding anniversary and National Literature Month, providing a platform for students, faculty members, and professionals to engage in discourse on the current state of Philippine literature and its direction for the future.

The UST Department of Literature organizes the event in collaboration with the UST Center for Creative Writing and Literary Studies.

For more details, you can send an email to the chairperson of the UST Literature Department, Dr. Allen Dave Arboleda (abarboleda@ust.edu.ph), or you may call 8786-1611 (local 8922). – Rappler.com