University of Santo Tomas releases USTET 2024 results

Congratulations to all passers!

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas on Sunday, April 28, 2024 , released the results of the UST Entrance Test (USTET) for academic year 2024-2025.

Senior high school and college applicants can view online their results for the program and strand they qualified for.

The university’s office for admissions also posted general instructions on how to view the results.

To check out the results online, enter your applicant number and surname on the USTET website– Rappler.com

