UST's 2D Studios stages limited run of 'The Encounter' and 'The Next C'

Central to these shows are two principles that 2D sees are the foundations of good storytelling: being dynamic and driven

The 2D production house, led by third-year students from the UST communication program, is inviting you to witness a limited run of two Thomasian-produced shows: “The Encounter” with episodes airing on April 11, 16, 23; and “The Next ‘C’” with episodes for May 7, 14, 21, all slated for showing from 11 to 11:30 am on the UST TigerTV Facebook page.

2D’s first show, “The Encounter,” will bring individuals with opposite lifestyles to meet face-to-face for a series of discussions and interactions on the topics of public/private transportation, urban/rural realities, and differing views on family dynamics to show just how contrasting perspectives shape the many realities in the country.

“THE ENCOUNTER.” Photo by UST 2D Studios

2D’s variety-reality show “The Next ‘C” will gather UST’s foremost talents for showdowns on hosting, food reviews, and impromptu interviews as part of 2D’s search for the next big Thomasian host who will exude charisma, 2D’s envisioned next “C” trait that follows UST’s 3Cs of competence, commitment, and compassion.

Central to these shows are two principles that 2D sees as the foundations of good storytelling: being dynamic and driven. These ideals paint 2D’s driven effort in producing shows that feature a manner of dynamic and relatable storytelling while advocating for social and character development that are ever-relevant to the youth.

The shows will also give aspiring Thomasian communicators a peek into the thrilling reality of taking up communication in UST, the program behind the country’s Sine Reel, one of UST’s certifications in the ASEAN University Network Quality Assurance network, and the school’s performance in the annual student Quill awards.

2D Production House. Photo by UST 2D Studio

Both shows and their episodes are partial requirements for the course TV Production currently undertaken by third-year communication students. They will be conducted at the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. building in UST. 2D is among the three production houses from this year’s batch.

Save the dates and don’t miss this limited showing period only on UST TigerTV.

– Rappler.com