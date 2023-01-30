UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2023 honors national artists and artist-scholars

PRESS RELEASE: The festival pays tribute to the achievements of artists whose works shed light on the Filipino condition

This is a press release from UP Diliman – Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts.

In celebration of the National Arts Month this February, the UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2023 takes place from February to March 2023 with the theme, “KALOOB: Mula at Tungo sa Bayan,” to pay tribute to the achievements of the artists-scholars-creators of the nation who poured their talents and intellect into the creation of works that shed light on the FIlipino condition.

The concept of KALOOB, which can mean, “present, contribution, gift, offering, donation, inheritance, memory,” gives importance to the interconnectedness of Filipinos through the spirit of giving and fellowship.

The festival, therefore, serves as an opportunity to give proper value to art and culture and their role in the enrichment of human consciousness, through creative methods coupled with a critical perspective, which serve as the backbone of the University’s liberal education.

The KALOOB festival has three main dimensions.

First, honoring the newly appointed National Artists (Proclamation Number 1390 signed on 10 June 2022), of whom five are artist-scholars belonging to the UP community.

Second, introducing to the public the new artist-scholars who create and conduct research on various aspects of art and culture under the Artist Support Program of the UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts (UPD-OICA).

Lastly, officially recognizing the National Living Treasures or Culture Bearers.

The festival’s creative program, physical and virtual exhibitions, interviews, discussions, and performances call on to nurture the artistic work and research by these artists-scholars-creators and share them with the UP community and the public.

The following are the different project components for this year’s UPD Arts and Culture Festival:

1. Kabilin: Paglulunsad ng UP Diliman Arts and Culture Festival 2023 at Culture Bearers-in-Residence Program

February 6, 2023 | 8 am | Quezon Hall

2. Duyan Ka ng Magiting: Pagpupugay sa mga Bagong Hirang na Pambansang Alagad ng Sining mula sa UP Diliman

February 24, 2023 | University Theater

3. Handog sa mga Bagong Hirang na Pambansang Alagad ng Sining Premiere

February 24, 2023 | University Theater, UPD-OICA website & social media

4. Kaloob-Sining Biswal: Mga Likha ng mga Iskolar ng VACSSP

February 28 – March 17 2023 (Opening Program: February 28, 2023) | Palma Hall Lobby

5. Kaloob-Saliksik: Bahaginan ng mga Iskolar ng VACSSP at CCTGACH

March 8, 2023 | 9 am-5 pm | Zoom and FB/YouTube

6. Kaloob-Tanghal: Mga pagtatanghal ng mga iskolar ng PASP

March 17 2023 | Palma Hall Steps

You may also connect with the UP Diliman Office for Initiatives in Culture in the Arts at specialprojects_oica.upd@up.edu.ph or like and follow the UPD-OICA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Youtube.