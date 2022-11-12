Airlines’ new routes, promos for Filipinos’ revenge travel goals

SOUTH KOREA. Ladies in Hanbok at a heritage tourist destination in Seoul.

Here's a list of the latest flight routes and promos from PAL, Cebu Pacific, and Emirates

MANILA, Philippines – As travel restrictions ease further, airlines have offered new destinations and promos for Filipinos eager to travel.

Here’s a roundup of the announcements from some airlines on their latest offerings:

Philippine Airlines

Cebu-Cotabato flights

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will introduce direct flights between Cebu and Cotabato starting December 1, 2022.

From December 1, PAL offers twice weekly flights between the two cities:

PR 2223 Cebu-Cotabato – Monday and Thursday, departing at 5:20 am, arriving in Cotabato’s Awang Airport at 6:35 am

PR 2224 Cotabato-Cebu – Monday and Thursday, departing at 11 am, arriving in Mactan-Cebu International Airport at 12:15 pm

Travelers can now travel more conveniently between Cotabato City and Boracay, Coron, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Clark, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Siargao, and Baguio starting December 16 by connecting through PAL’s Cebu hub, rather than connecting via Manila.

Additionally, travelers will enjoy a seamless one-stop journey from Cebu to Tawi-Tawi and vice versa twice a week, as the Cebu-Cotabato flight is linked to a Cotabato-Tawi-Tawi sector.

Clark connects to Hong Kong, South Korea

PAL is connecting the Clark International Airport to Seoul, Busan, and Hong Kong.

Here’s the full schedule:

Clark-Hong Kong

From December 9 to 27, 2022; and January 3 to 14, 2023:

PR 304 Clark to Hong Kong – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, departing at 2 pm

– Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, departing at 2 pm PR 305 Hong Kong to Clark – Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, departing at 5 pm

Clark-Seoul

Starting from November 11, 2022:

PR 494 Clark to Seoul– Daily, departing at 01:05 am

Daily, departing at 01:05 am PR 495 Seoul to Clark– Daily, departing at 07:30 am

Clark-Busan

Starting from November 10, 2022:

PR 460 Clark to Busan – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, departing at 1:50 pm

PR 461 Busan to Clark – Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, departing at 7:45 pm

PAL currently flies between Manila and Seoul (Incheon) twice daily, as well as between Manila and Busan with four times weekly flights.

Cebu Pacific seat sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB) launched its anticipated piso seat sale. From November 11 to 15, Filipinos can book flights with a base fare of as low as P1, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The budget airline said it is adding direct flights to more destinations. These include Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia; Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam; Bangkok in Thailand; and Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

“This Christmas will be the first time many families will be celebrating together in two years, so we understand how special this season will be. We are also encouraged to see people traveling again,” said Candice Iyog, CEB vice president for marketing and customer experience.

CEB flies to a total of 34 domestic and 19 international destinations.

Emirates boarding pass perks

Emirates announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass, granting passengers exclusive offers at hundreds of destinations in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

From November 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, My Emirates Winter Pass enables customers flying to or through Dubai to simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

To see all My Emirates Pass offers, click here.

Emirates passengers also get a complimentary ticket to Dubai’s one-hour Creek Sightseeing Cruise, which features panoramic views of Dubai’s historic district from a traditional dhow boat.

– Rappler.com