Business Sense: Angkas CEO George Royeca’s plans and puns for transportation

Angkas CEO George Royeca gives Rappler a tour of their headquarters in Makati City and shares his thoughts on transport modernization

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle taxi app Angkas has been a game changer for commuters in Metro Manila, helping Filipinos zip through traffic.

Soon, the Philippine startup will be expanding to four-wheel ride-hailing services called Angcars.

What transport service and pun can Angkas think of next?

In this episode of Business Sense, Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca talks about the company’s slew of upcoming services and his thoughts on transport modernization.

Royeca also gives Rappler a tour of their hip headquarters in Makati City. – Rappler.com

