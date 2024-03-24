WATCH: A tour of the Angkas headquarters, where meme masters and programmers work

Angkas CEO George Royeca gives Rappler a tour of their headquarters in Makati City, which features trendy furniture, a relaxing massage chair, and a slide

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycle-hailing company Angkas is known for its funny memes as well as its locally-made app that helps Filipinos zip through traffic.

In an episode of Business Sense, Angkas CEO George Royeca gives Rappler a tour of their headquarters in Makati City, where customer support, social media management, and other backend work are handled.

The Angkas office comes alive with vibrant interiors and stylish furniture. It even has a slide for a fun and faster way to go to the ground floor.

Employees, however, said that the best office perks are unlimited coffee and free lunch. The massage chair also helps relieve stress. – Rappler.com