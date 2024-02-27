WATCH: Edamama dreams of parenting supercenter

Edamama CEO Bela Gupta D'Souza shares some of the company's future plans, including a possible entry into pediatric care and early childhood education

MANILA, Philippines – From diaper subscriptions to just about anything an infant or toddler would need, parenting platform startup Edamama has that covered.

But Edamama chief executive officer Bela Gupta D’Souza wants the company to be more.

In an episode of Business Sense, D’Souza said Edamama’s ultimate goal is to be the go-to shop for all parenting needs, including pediatric care and early childhood education.

“The vision is really a parenting supercenter concept. Let’s say I walk into a store, an Edamama store, you really will find all elements in one place,” D’Souza said.

“You also have healthcare services. If you think about it today, the average waiting time to see a doctor in this country for your child is at least an hour…. What if we made access to pediatric care a lot easier and faster?” – Rappler.com