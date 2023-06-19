Fare hikes for LRT1 and LRT2 to take effect by August 2

LRT. Commuters queue to board trains at the LRT-2 Masinag Station in Antipolo on February 1, 2023.

For both the LRT1 and LRT2, single journey ticket minimum fares will now be P15 while maximum fares will be P35

MANILA, Philippines – The fare hikes for the Light Rail Transit’s Lines 1 (LRT1) and 2 (LRT2) are set to take effect on August 2, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said, pointing to declining inflation and improving employment rates.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista approved the implementation of the fare hike after a meeting in Malacañang on June 6 during which President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. highlighted positive economic figures.

“Our headline inflation rate has gone down from the former 6.6% to 6.1% and our employment figures are also improving,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

The DOTr’s Rail Regulatory Unit had previously announced the approval of the rate hike on April 11. However, Marcos ordered for the implementation of the fare hike to be deferred while determining the “impact of inflation.”

Here are the minimum and maximum fares for the LRT1 under the new scheme:

Type Current Fare Scheme (since 2015) Adjusted Fare Scheme Single Journey Ticket Minimum: P15.00

Maximum: P30.00 Minimum: P15.00

Maximum: P35.00 Stored Value Card Minimum: P12.00

Maximum: P29.00 Minimum: P14.00

Maximum: P35.00

Meanwhile, these are the new fares for the LRT2:

Type Current Fare Scheme (since 2015) Adjusted Fare Scheme Single Journey Ticket Minimum: P15.00

Maximum: P30.00 Minimum: P15.00

Maximum: P35.00 Stored Value Card Minimum: P12.00

Maximum: P28.00 Minimum: P14.00

Maximum: P33.00

For both the LRT1 and LRT2, the boarding fare will be increased by P2.29, from P11 to P13.29. The distance fares will also go up by P0.21, from P1 per kilometer traveled to P1.221 per kilometer traveled.

Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino said that the fare adjustment would allow the LRT1 and LRT2 to enhance its services and technical capabilities. Railway operators argued that the hike would help them cope with their ballooning deficits. The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) incurred a P7.6 billion deficit in 2022 and estimated that it could incur as much as P8.5 billion in deficits in 2023.

With the fare hikes, the LRTA will now be allocating P110 million of the projected P114 million added rail revenues for maintenance, operating expenses, and repairs, according to Aquino.

The fare adjustments will be published in newspapers of general circulation on June 19, June 26, and July 3 before being implemented 30 days later, on August 2.

– Rappler.com