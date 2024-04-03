15 Filipinos on Forbes 2024 list of world’s richest billionaires

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Forbes says the US has the most number of persons on its ‘real-time’ billionaires list followed by China and India. Pop star Taylor Swift joined the list for the first time.

MANILA, Philippines – Fifteen Filipinos are on Forbes’ 2024 list of the world’s richest people which has 2,781 names.

Real estate magnate Manuel Villar, ports tycoon Enrique Razon, and food and beverage king Ramon Ang are the top 3 richest Filipinos on the latest Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List: The Richest in 2024.

Villar was 190th on the list with a net worth of $11 billion, Razon was 224th with a net worth of $10 billion, and Ang was 920nd with a net worth of $3.5 billion, as of writing.

They were followed by the following (world ranking and net worth):

1286. Hans Sy ($2.6 billion)

1330. Henry Sy Jr. ($2.5 billion)

1330. Herbert Sy ($2.5 billion)

1330. Lucio Tan ($2.5 billion)

1380. Harley Sy ($2.4 billion)

1438. Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.3 billion)

1545. Elizabeth Sy ($2.1 billion)

1623. Andrew Tan ($2 billion)

2152. Tony Tan Caktiong ($1.4 billion)

2410. Lucio Co ($1.2 billion)

2545. Susan Co ($1.1 billion)

2545. Lance Gokongwei ($1.1 billion)

The Sy siblings own the SM group of companies, which includes SM Prime, SM Investments, SMDC, BDO, Chinabank, 2GO, Goldilocks, among others.

Lucio Tan is founder of the LT group, which includes Fortune Tobacco, Asia Brewery, Philippine National Bank, PAL, Eton Properties, among others.

Andrew Tan is head of Alliance Global Group, which includes Megaworld, Emperador Incorporated, McDonald’s Philippines, among others.

Tony Tan Caktiong is founder of Jollibee Foods Corporation.

Lucio and Susan Co are owners of Puregold Price Club.

Lance Gokongwei heads JG Summit Holdings, which includes Cebu Air or Cebu Pacific airlines, Robinsons Land, Universal Robina, among others

Forbes said the US has the most number of billionaires on the list with 813, followed by China (plus Hong Kong) with 473, and India with 200.

The richest person in the world is France’s Bernard Arnault and family, owner of luxury goods firm LVMH (Louis Vuitton) with a net worth of $222.4 billion. Next to the LVMH owner is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($198.7 billion); Tesla/SpaceX’s Elon Musk ($190.2 billion); and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ($174.4 billion), all from the US.

Pop star Taylor Swift made it to the list for the first time with a net worth of $1.1 billion, joining 13 other celebrities. Forbes said Swift’s Eras Tour grossed more than $1 billion from her first 60 shows alone.

Forbes says its “real-time billionaires rankings tracks the daily ups and downs of the world’s richest people.” It is based on net worth, and the value of the person’s public holdings is updated every 5 minutes when stock markets are open. Their net worths are updated once a day. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER