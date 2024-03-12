Filipinos were ready for it: PH top buyer of Taylor Swift tour tickets in Klook

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Klook tells Rappler that at one point, over 10 million users globally entered the queue for Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' tickets in the span of one second

MANILA, Philippines – If you felt that half of the Philippines flew into Singapore to see Taylor Swift, you might actually be onto something.

Data from travel and experience app Klook showed that Filipinos were the top buyers globally of Klook ticket bundles for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Singapore, accounting for somewhere between 10% to 15% of the ticket bundles sold. In comparison, the percentage of sales from other ASEAN countries was only in the single digits per market.

“Philippines was a big chunk of that,” Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines and Thailand, said. “Malakas si Taylor Swift sa Pilipinas (Taylor Swift has a strong presence here in the Philippines).”

Klook told Rappler that at one point, over 10 million users entered their queue in the span of one second. And Klook’s infrastructure held up – something that not all platform can say. (READ: ‘Unprecedented’ demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website)

“That’s not normal. It’s not even normal not to crash when the spike is that high,” Ho told Rappler. “What was a success for us was even as a newbie in the entertainment scene, our app did not crash. We could hold a number of people on queue, and people were able to successfully book tickets on the app.”

It also looks like Taylor Swift was able to beat inflation as hundreds of thousands flocked to Singapore – her only stop in Southeast Asia – despite the pricey tickets. For instance, the cheapest Klook ticket bundle, which comes with two concert tickets and a room night in a 4-star hotel, reached $542 or almost P30,000.

“For a price point as high as that, sometimes you would think that demand will be very much affected. But that’s not true. We sold out in less than six hours,” Ho said on Tuesday, March 12. “People these days are willing to travel for new experiences, for experiences that they want to share with their loved ones.”

Revenge travel ‘still very much alive’

Looking at the overall tourism landscape, Ho also noted that 2023 was a “great year for tourism recovery.” In the past year, Klook’s bookings tripled while its gross sales figures grew by four times between 2022 and 2023.

Filipinos also seem to be spending more on travel, as the average basket size of consumers grew by 21% based on Klook’s 2024 Travel Pulse study. For international travel, most Filipinos have a budget ranging from P15,000 to P50,000 for their overall spending. For local destinations, the average Filipino’s budget ranges from P15,000 to P30,000 for a four to six day trip.

“One could argue that: is this only about price increases, interest rates going up? But we’ve seen a double-digit growth, above 21%,” Ho said. “So it’s not really that the travel budget has gone down. But it’s really more about being intentional of what they’ve purchased.”

Filipinos who traveled internationally in 2023 and early 2024 usually visited nearby destinations, the most popular ones being Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Thailand. Locally, the most visited destinations by Klook users were Tagaytay, Baguio, Batangas, Boracay, and Palawan.

Ho said that the results of their study showed revenge travel was “still very much alive,” with 92% of survey respondents saying they have plans to travel domestically in 2024 and 76% saying they have plans to travel internationally this year.

“People are traveling more. People are not choosing between domestic or international. They’re going for both if they can.” – Rappler.com