Free Converge Wi-Fi now available at NAIA Terminal 3

FREE WIFI. Converge and transportation officials pose for the launch of the free Wi-Fi at NAIA Terminal 3.

MANILA, Philippines – Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 will now have free fiber Wi-Fi.

Converge launched its public Wi-Fi for Terminal 3 starting Tuesday, November 14, as part of a public-private partnership to provide free Wi-Fi in all four terminals of NAIA and eight other airports, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Davao International Airport.

Registered users using the free public Wi-Fi can get two hours of browsing per day while Converge subscribers with a GoFiber account may get an additional six hours of free internet access for a total of five devices. Converge prepaid fiber internet subscribers under Surf2Sawa may also get six more hours of free access for two devices.

In July, Converge launched its free Wi-Fi at NAIA Terminal 4, allowing passengers to connect to the internet for 120 minutes at up to 1 Gbps.

NAIA 3 is the airport’s largest hub, with a total of 24 boarding gates and 140 check-in counters that handle an estimated 60,000 passengers per day.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista confirmed that Converge will expand its free Wi-Fi service to Terminals 1 and 2 in the coming months.

“This new dimension of connectivity will be much appreciated by hundreds of passengers, allowing the airport to go a notch higher in global standards,” Bautista said on Tuesday. “I hope this will signal the start of other collaborations to improve the service of airports, seaports, bus terminals, and rail systems.”

The launch of the free Wi-Fi service comes as the airports prepare for the rush of passengers expected during the holiday season. Bautista said the agency expects at least 138,000 passengers to pass through the country’s main international gateway every day.

“‘Yung babiyahe sa holiday, see to it na nakapag-book na kayo ng flights,” he said. “Dapat mas maaga tayo ng isang oras doon sa normal na biyahe natin. Kung dati kailangan two hours before a flight, ngayon, gawin nating three hours.”

(For those traveling during the holidays, see to it that you already book your flights. You should also come an hour earlier than normal. If you used to come two hours before a flight, now, let’s make it three hours.) – Rappler.com