FACT CHECK: Post falsely claims 19-day phone, internet outage

Since disinformation related to solar storms circulated on social media, false claims about supposed internet and mobile connectivity outages have also surfaced

Claim: An outage affecting internet connectivity and mobile phone signals from the cellular networks Talk ‘N Text (TNT), Smart, Globe, and TM occurred on Wednesday, November 29, and will continue for 18 days.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post containing the claim and published on November 24 has 3,600 reactions, 448 shares, and 268 comments as of writing. It has also been reposted by around 20 other Facebook accounts.

The post says: “Announcement. November 29, 2023 will be disappear our internet (sic) including these TNT, TM, Smart, Globe wifi the signal will gonna disappear (sic) within 18 days. Philippines.”

The facts: The post does not cite any credible source or provide proof to substantiate its claim. Rappler debunked a similar claim earlier in November, which warned about a supposed six-day outage.

No announcements: As in the earlier fact check, none of the cellular service providers mentioned in the Facebook post has released an advisory or report about a supposed 19-day outage affecting the country starting November 29. No media outlets also reported the claim.

For legitimate information on network disruptions or other updates from cellular networks, check the official social media accounts of Talk ‘N Text, Smart, Globe, and TM.

Solar storm: Disinformation related to internet and mobile phone signal interruptions recently surfaced on social media following claims that a solar storm was set to affect the Earth on November 24, which would cause massive disruptions to internet connectivity for weeks and months.

Rappler has previously fact-checked this claim. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

