Subsidized swab tests for tourists now covers Clark airport

SWAB TEST. Passengers check-in for their flights at the newly opened Clark International Airport terminal in Pampanga on December 14, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Qualified foreign and local travelers flying to and from Clark International Airport can now avail of the swab test subsidized by the Philippine government.

Clark airport operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation said in a statement on Friday, March 18, that the program will run until June 2022.

The program will fully cover the swab test costs for 4,400 qualified unvaccinated and vaccinated domestic tourists. Meanwhile, 575 foreigners or balikbayans can get a 50% discount.

The program is led by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB). The memorandum of agreement was signed by partners Bases Conversion Development Authority and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Center on February 23.

LIPAD will handle the vetting process.

To avail of the test, travelers must register on the TPB website to pre-schedule the test and submit a valid government-issued ID, proof of hotel booking in a DOT-accredited accommodation, and proof of mode of travel such as airline or bus ticket.

The DOT-TPB program was launched in December 2020 with the Philippine Children’s Medical Center and the Philippine General Hospital. To date, more than 45,100 domestic tourists have benefitted from the program.

The Philippines opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists from visa-free countries in February. Filipinos and foreigners who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, and whose status could not be determined by authorities need to take an RT-PCR test.

Since borders reopened, the DOT said that inbound visitor arrivals breached the 100,000-mark in mid-March.

The government eyes the resumption of visa issuance in Philippine embassies by April, in effect allowing travelers from all countries to visit the Philippines. – Rappler.com