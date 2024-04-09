Vietnam Airlines to start direct Manila to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh flights on June 17

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Vietnam Airlines is opening direct flights between Manila and Vietnam’s two biggest cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, starting June 17.

The Manila-Hanoi route will operate thrice-weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meanwhile, the Manila-Ho Chi Minh City route will fly four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Hanoi is the capital of Vietnam and is located in the northern part of the country. Ho Chi Minh, also known as Saigon, is Vietnam’s most populous city and is situated in the south. (READ: Here are 10 things to add to your Vietnam solo trip bucket list)

Vietnam’s flag carrier will now become the first Vietnam-based airline to operate flights from Vietnam to Manila. Tickets are now available for booking.

“This milestone not only expands our global flight network but also strengthens economic and diplomatic ties by linking Manila to the capital city of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City – the leading economic centers in Southeast Asia,” Vietnam Airlines said on its social media post announcing the new routes.

Philippine-based carriers also operate direct flights to Vietnam. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh are both served by Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific. The low-cost airline also recently launched a nonstop route between Manila and Da Nang, a city in central Vietnam. – Rappler.com