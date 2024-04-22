Philippine Airlines resumes Clark-Basco flights starting July 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) is soon restarting flights between Clark International Airport (CRK) and Basco, Batanes.

The flag carrier will operate four weekly flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday starting July 2, 2024. The route will be serviced by an 86-seater turboprop De Havilland Dash 8-400 next generation.

Here is the flight schedule:

Flight Departure Arrival Frequency PAL 2688 Clark – 11 am Basco – 12:35 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday PAL 2689 Basco – 1 pm Clark – 2:35 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

The resumed route now allows travelers in Central and Northern Luzon to fly directly to Basco without needing to go to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila. PAL also operates daily flights between NAIA and Basco.

PAL currently operates daily flights from Clark to Cebu, thrice weekly to Caticlan (Boracay), and four times weekly to Busuanga (Coron).

Earlier in April, boutique airline Sunlight Air also launched more domestic routes from its new hub in CRK. Meanwhile, low-cost carriers Jetstar Asia and HK Express also announced new flights to and from CRK.

“We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing in the third quarter of 2024,” PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said. “We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon.” – Rappler.com