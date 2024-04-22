Business
Business
aviation industry

Philippine Airlines resumes Clark-Basco flights starting July 2

Lance Spencer Yu

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Philippine Airlines resumes Clark-Basco flights starting July 2

PAL AIRCRAFT. This 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8-400 will serve the Clark-Basco route.

Philippine Airlines

The resumed route now allows travelers in Central and Northern Luzon to fly directly to Basco without needing to go to NAIA

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) is soon restarting flights between Clark International Airport (CRK) and Basco, Batanes.

The flag carrier will operate four weekly flights every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday starting July 2, 2024. The route will be serviced by an 86-seater turboprop De Havilland Dash 8-400 next generation.

Here is the flight schedule:

FlightDepartureArrivalFrequency
PAL 2688Clark – 11 amBasco – 12:35 pmTuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
PAL 2689Basco – 1 pmClark – 2:35 pmTuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

The resumed route now allows travelers in Central and Northern Luzon to fly directly to Basco without needing to go to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila. PAL also operates daily flights between NAIA and Basco.

PAL currently operates daily flights from Clark to Cebu, thrice weekly to Caticlan (Boracay), and four times weekly to Busuanga (Coron).

Earlier in April, boutique airline Sunlight Air also launched more domestic routes from its new hub in CRK. Meanwhile, low-cost carriers Jetstar Asia and HK Express also announced new flights to and from CRK.

“We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing in the third quarter of 2024,” PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said. “We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon.” – Rappler.com

New direct US route: PAL to start Manila-Seattle flights on October 2

New direct US route: PAL to start Manila-Seattle flights on October 2

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Clothing, Sleeve, Person

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
More from Lance Spencer Yu

Batanes

Clark International Airport

Philippine Airlines