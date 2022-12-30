Group calls for ‘hybrid’ SIM registration as glitches hound subscribers

The government must ensure no subscriber loses the right to communicate while implementing the new SIM registration law, says the advocacy group Digital Pinoys

MANILA, Philippines – Advocacy group Digital Pinoys urged the government to make SIM registration “hybrid” instead of purely online, as glitches and other difficulties continue to hound the days-old process.

The government must ensure no subscriber loses the right to communicate while implementing the new SIM registration law, the group said.

“From early morning until late night, many people were unable to register their SIMs. The access to the registration portals were always down. And this happened because of the short period between the implementation and the release of the IRR. When you suddenly order telcos to suddenly add requirement in the registration process a day before the implementation, it’s like shooting yourself in the foot,” said Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys national campaigner, in a statement on Wednesday, December 28.

“The government needs to implement a hybrid registration process – physical registration and online registration – to assist subscribers with special needs, those without internet access and smart gadgets and those without IDs,” Gustilo told Rappler.

“Physical registration sites should also be an option for subscribers who do not wish to register online. PTEs and the government can set these up in malls, spacious terminals and other places where people converge.”

As the SIM card registration process entered its third day, more than five million SIM cards have already been registered, the National Telecommunications Commission said. As of Thursday, December 29, Globe has reported 2,797,660 registered subscribers (as of 12 nn), Smart with 1,834,752 (as of 8 am), and DITO with 742,653 (as of 3 pm).

For many subscribers, however, the registration process was far from smooth. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), which has launched a 24/7 service for SIM registration complaints, reported it had already received a total of 481 complaints as of December 29.

This happened as telcos struggled to keep up with the surge in access, as subscribers reported being unable to access registration portals.

Similarly, Junk SIM Registration Network – which describes itself as an alliance of digital experts, consumers, and other concerned groups – highlighted the lack of accessibility for SIM registrants in remote areas.

“There have been no registration facilities set up in remote areas with limited internet connection, and no list of these areas has been released or identified,” the group said in a statement.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said telcos will offer assisted SIM card registration services in their branches. In an interview with TeleRadyo on December 28 Salvahan noted that DITO already offers in-store assistance for SIM card registration, while Globe will offer this starting February 2023. Smart also allows its users to register their SIM cards in their branches.

The group also criticized telcos for lacking on-the-ground information dissemination among the public. Because telcos relied on online and text advisories, the group said this actually exposed the public to a higher risk of being scammed.

“In the days leading up to the implementation of the law, the telecommunications companies warned the public about the possibility of phishing activities and fake accounts masquerading as legitimate registration sites, highlighting their own inability to prevent these threats,” the group said.

Gustilo also monitored reports of scammers using the SIM registration law as a pretext. Scammers have been messaging users that their e-wallet has been restricted and will only be unlocked if they pre-register with them in accordance with the SIM registration law.

Scammers then ask for personal information, such as your mobile number, name, address, birthday, mobile PIN to your account, and the one-time password that you will be receiving.

As users grapple with access to registration sites and possible scams, Gustilo said the Department of Information and Communications Technology must take responsibility for the welfare of all SIM card users.

“The government should be responsible in ensuring that all subscribers will be registered, and no one will be left behind. Not for any reason. No individual should lose their right to communicate digitally just because of this law,” he said. – Rappler.com