Telcos face glitches as SIM card registration begins

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has launched a 24/7 complaint center in anticipation of 'some difficulties' in the registration process

MANILA, Philippines – Telecommunication companies experienced glitches on platforms used for the registration of SIM cards as a new law requiring Filipinos to link their information to a mobile number took effect on Tuesday, December 27.

Speaking to DZBB early Tuesday morning, Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said the group’s registration portal had been taken down temporarily to fix issues with its verification process which asked users to upload a selfie.

Crisanto said the additional step was added after the Philippine government required telcos to verify users’ information upon registering their SIM cards.

“If you recall, what the law asked of telcos is to register and the registration is you need to input all your data. But yesterday, based on the press conference, the government asked for some form of verification…. That’s why we are now asking for a selfie,” Crisanto said.

“We need to adjust our system to follow what is asked of us,” she added.

Prior to this, telcos had required users to submit a valid government ID along with personal information to register their SIM cards.

Meanwhile, Smart Communications advised users at around 9 am that some subscribers may face difficulty accessing its registration after a high number of users were on its site.

“Our technical team is working on increasing capacity,” it said.

24/7 Complaint center

In line with the new law, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced on Tuesday that it was launching a complaint center through which the public could report issues related to their SIM registration.

“The first 15 days starting December 27 is a test period. This means that registrations during this period are all valid, but we are already anticipating that there could be some difficulties because this process is new to both the subscribers and the PTEs,” said DICT Spokesperson Anna Mae Lamentillo.

The DICT said the complaint center will be accessible every day, around the clock, and will be under supervision of its attached agency, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center. Concerns can be directed to the group through hotline 1326. – Rappler.com