EXPLAINER: How Filipinos can get a digital national ID

The government is still committed to delivering the physical national ID. A digital version just gives Filipinos more flexibility.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Statistics Authority and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched the digital version of the national ID on Monday, June 10, as the government moves to get rid of repetitive tasks for both citizens and agencies through digitalization.

National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Dennis Mapa explained that the digital national ID complements the physical ID, as well as the paper-printed ePhilID, which serves as valid proof of identification that can be presented in any government or private transaction.

Will I still get my physical national ID?

Yes. Mapa explained that the government is committed to printing all national IDs despite delays.

There are currently 87.6 million Filipinos who have registered for the national ID. Of that figure, only 51.6 million have received their physical IDs.

While waiting for the physical version, those who have successfully registered and verified their information can get both the printable ePhilID and the digital ID.

What’s in it for me if I get a digital national ID?

DICT Undersecretary Dave Almirol said it is more than an ID, as it allows the digital integration of information and allows automation in government processes.

For example, you will no longer have to manually input your name, age, birthday, and other important information on forms, as a simple scan of the QR code on the ID will fill that out for you.

Verification is also made easier, regardless of what version of the ID you currently have. Through eVerify, an app for government agencies, verification of identity is streamlined and minimizes the risk of fraudulent activities.

How do I get the digital national ID?

Anyone registered with the national ID system can access their digital national ID via https://national-id.gov.ph.

Users need to fill out important details, including their name and birthday. A camera on a laptop or smartphone is also required for the live selfie check.

You can also download the eGovPH app for easier access to the digital national ID.

What’s the eGovPH app?

The eGovPH app is a one-stop shop for public services, covering both national and local government levels in a single mobile app.

With a few clicks, Filipinos can access services from agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Social Security System, and Government Service Insurance System, among others.

The app also stores the digital national ID that citizens can present for various transactions.

How secure is the digital national ID?

Almirol said the app simply provides a platform for government agencies, but does not store or share data.

Agencies will not be able to “see” user data, as they will only be given an application programming interface or API that enables applications to communicate with each other.

“There’s no direct sharing of information, only integration,” Almirol said. – Rappler.com