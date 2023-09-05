Rice, fuel price spikes push up inflation to 5.3% in August 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rice dealers display rice and their prices at the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila on August 10, 2023.

Higher rice and fuel prices in August end the Philippines' six straight months of inflation slowdown

MANILA, Philippines – Headline inflation jumped to 5.3% in August as rice and fuel prices rose during the period, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday, September 5.

The latest figure is higher than the 4.7% recorded last July, ending the six straight months of deceleration.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is aiming for the inflation rate to settle between 2% to 4%. It earlier projected that inflation would settle between 4.8% to 5.6% in August.

In August, oil companies raised diesel prices by almost P10 and gasoline by almost P6.

Meanwhile, the LRT raised fares during the month. For both the LRT1 and LRT2, single journey ticket minimum fares were raised to P15 while maximum fares have gone up as high as P35.

The PSA released the latest inflation figures on the first day of the implementation President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order setting a price cap on rice. Economists, however, warned that a price cap would lead to supply constraints, hurting both consumers and farmers. – Rappler.com