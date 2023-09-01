Marcos sets price cap on rice nationwide

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rice dealers display rice and their prices at the Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila on August 10, 2023.

President Marcos, who had promised to bring down rice prices to P20 per kilo, issues the order as market prices breach P60 per kilo

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has imposed price ceilings on rice nationwide, amid what Malacañang described as the “alarming increase in the retail price” of the national staple which has surpassed P60 per kilogram.

Under Executive Order No. 39 dated August 31, Marcos, who is concurrent Department of Agriculture secretary, approved the joint recommendation of the DA and the Department of Trade of Industry (DTI) to set the price ceilings at P41 per kilo for regular milled rice, and P45 per kilo for well-milled rice.

The price caps will take effect immediately upon publication and will remain in place until lifted by Marcos, EO 39 said.

Based on the August 28 price monitoring data from the DA, local regular milled rice currently sells for P42 to P55 per kilo, while imported regular milled rice sells for P43. Well-milled rice prices range from P47 to P56 for local rice, and P52 for imported rice.

Local markets in Metro Manila, however, sell rice at prices higher then the DA monitored prices or as high as than P60 per kilogram.

This means – based on the prices monitored by the DA monitored – that even the cheapest local regular milled rice has gone up by 16.7% since Marcos said during his second State of the Nation Address that his could lower the price of rice, meat, fish, and other goods.

Marcos famously promised to bring rice down to P20 per kilo during his election campaign, a move that he has so far failed to achieve or even come close to. (READ: Kitchen crisis: How some food prices soared under Marcos)

What’s causing the price surge?

The DA and DTI have both reported that the country’s rice supplies are at a “stable level and are sufficient” given the arrival of rice imports and the surplus in local rice production.

However, the executive order signed by Marcos pinned the blame on the “widespread practice of alleged illegal price manipulation, such as hoarding by opportunistic traders and collusion among industry cartels in light of the lean season.”

Earlier in August, Marcos insisted that rice supply was sufficient and that he would “go after hoarders and price manipulators” causing the surge. On August 24, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) inspected several warehouses suspected of hoarding 202,000 sacks of smuggled imported rice. It conducted another round of surprise inspections on August 30, this time finding P519 million worth of allegedly smuggled rice.

The BOC, however, clarified that it has yet to confirm whether these are indeed smuggled goods. Although the warehouses have been padlocked, the rice may still be released if its owners can provide proof of compliance with customs laws.

“Right now, it’s under verification. We’re also going to coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry regarding on the issue of hoarding. Sa ngayon po, chinecheck pa po namin kung meron pong kaukulang pagbabayad ng buwis at pati po ‘yung mga kaukulang papeles (Right now, we’re checking if they failed to comply with taxes and also the required paperwork),” BOC spokesperson Jet Maronilla said in a Radyo5 interview on Tuesday, August 31.

The DA and DTI also pointed to factors beyond the Philippines affecting the price of rice, such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India’s ban on rice exportation, and volatile global oil prices. – Rappler.com