Inflation cools down further to 5.4% in June 2023

This is the fifth straight month of deceleration in the Philippines' inflation rate, mainly due to easing prices of food and petroleum products

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the rate of increase in prices of goods moved at a slower pace of 5.4% in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday, July 5.

This is the fifth straight month of deceleration from the peak of 8.7% in January, mainly due to easing prices of food and petroleum products.

Year-to-date, inflation is at 7.2%, still much higher than the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees average inflation for 2023 settling at 5.4% as lower figures are expected to be registered, especially during the last quarter.

Economic managers, however, still see upside risks to inflation due to El Niño’s looming impact on food prices and utility rates, and upward adjustments in transportation costs and wages. – Rappler.com