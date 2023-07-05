Business
Business
Philippine inflation rate

Inflation cools down further to 5.4% in June 2023

Ralf Rivas
Inflation cools down further to 5.4% in June 2023

RISING PRICES. Consumers buy produce at the Agora Public Market in San Juan City, February 21, 2023.

Jire Carreon/Rappler

This is the fifth straight month of deceleration in the Philippines' inflation rate, mainly due to easing prices of food and petroleum products

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the rate of increase in prices of goods moved at a slower pace of 5.4% in June, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday, July 5.

This is the fifth straight month of deceleration from the peak of 8.7% in January, mainly due to easing prices of food and petroleum products.

Year-to-date, inflation is at 7.2%, still much higher than the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees average inflation for 2023 settling at 5.4% as lower figures are expected to be registered, especially during the last quarter.

Economic managers, however, still see upside risks to inflation due to El Niño’s looming impact on food prices and utility rates, and upward adjustments in transportation costs and wages. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Tie, Accessories, Accessory

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

Philippine economy