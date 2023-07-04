PAGASA: Weak El Niño begins, may get stronger in coming months

FARMING. A farmer walks along a dried-up rice field in Naic, Cavite, on May 4, 2023.

El Niño could eventually cause dry spells and droughts in parts of the Philippines, which may affect 'water resources, agriculture, energy, health, and public safety'

MANILA, Philippines – El Niño is underway in the tropical Pacific and the Philippines is expected to feel its effects, the state weather bureau announced on Tuesday, July 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) upgraded its warning status from El Niño Alert to El Niño Advisory, which is issued when the weather phenomenon is already ongoing. El Niño Alert was raised last May 2.

PAGASA said in a press conference on Tuesday that this El Niño is currently weak, but it shows “signs of strengthening in the coming months.”

The weather bureau warned that El Niño “increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions.”

That means some areas in the Philippines could experience dry spells and droughts, which may affect “water resources, agriculture, energy, health, and public safety,” according to PAGASA.

El Niño’s effects on the country, particularly dry spells, may be felt more toward the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

But PAGASA advised the public that an enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat season is still expected, which could bring above-normal rainfall to the western part of the country. The southwest monsoon usually lasts until September.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) defines El Niño as “a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.”

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in May urged countries to prepare for El Niño, “which is often associated with increased heat, drought, or rainfall in different parts of the world.” Some countries may have severe droughts, while others could see more rain.

El Niño occurs every two to seven years. The previous El Niño occurred from the last quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019, and was characterized as weak. – Rappler.com