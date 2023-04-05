Inflation slows to 7.6% in March 2023 but still above target

MANILA, Philippines – Prices of goods accelerated at a slower pace in March, but there may still be a long way to go before inflation settles within the government’s desired level.

Inflation in March fell to 7.6%, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced on Wednesday, April 5. The latest figure is lower than the 8.6% recorded in February 2023, but higher than the 4% print in March 2022.

Year-to-date, average inflation stands at 8.3%.

The Philippines’ economic team is aiming for inflation to go down to 2% to 4%.

Estimates, however, point to inflation remaining sticky. For instance, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) projected inflation in the Philippines would average 6.2% in 2023 before easing to 4% in 2024.

“Local food supply constraints and rising global commodity prices led to high inflation rates in early 2023. Inflation is projected to decelerate in the second half of 2023 and through 2024 as the series of monetary policy tightening take effect and global commodity prices ease,” the ADB said in a report on Tuesday, April 4.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assembled a Cabinet-level inter-agency panel to monitor inflation. The panel’s tool kit includes the use of satellites and data science to monitor crop yield and anticipate potential pest or disease problems. Data from the satellites would then help the government and the private sector to time imports better. – Rappler.com