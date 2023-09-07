Rappler Talk: LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II on road rage incidents and vehicle license plates

Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II discusses the recent road rage incidents and the status of vehicle license plates in this Rappler Talk episode. Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Thursday, September 7, at 7 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Just over a month into his role as the new Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II has already weathered a number of crises.

Mendoza inherited the fallout of a driver’s license card shortage that had already been passed along by three other heads of the LTO before him. After welcoming an initial batch of plastic cards on his first day of office, the agency was slapped with a temporary restraining order that halted the delivery and production of the much-needed licenses.

And then, two viral road rage incidents with gun-toting cops (one an ex-cop) captured the public’s attention, prompting the LTO to suspend the driver’s license of the former policeman.

On top of these, Mendoza must also deal with the issue of a years-long backlog in new motor vehicle and motorcycle plates. (READ: No backlog after all? LTO finds 1.7M stockpile of unclaimed license plates)

In this Rappler Talk episode, Mendoza sits down with Rappler business reporter Lance Spencer Yu to talk about the road rage incidents, status of the license plates, and more. – Rappler.com