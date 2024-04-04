Visiting Singapore? Check Jetstar’s Clark-Singapore route resuming June 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Singapore-based budget airline will initially fly between Clark and Singapore four times a week

MANILA, Philippines – Low cost carrier Jetstar Asia will resume its direct flights between Clark International Airport (CRK) and Singapore starting June 16, 2024.

Initially, the route will operate four times weekly, which will increase to five times weekly by October 18, 2024. The route will be serviced by the Singapore-based airline’s fleet of Airbus A320s.

Here is the schedule for Jetstar’s Thursday and Sunday flights:

Flight Departure time Arrival time 3K775 Singapore – 7:30 am Clark – 11:20 am 3K776 Clark – 12:00 pm Singapore – 3:50 pm

Here is the schedule for the Monday and Wednesday flights:

Flight Departure time Arrival time 3K779 Singapore – 5:10 pm Clark – 9:00 am 3K780 Clark – 9:40 pm Singapore – 1:30 am (next day)

The schedules listed above may change by October 18, when Jetstar increases its weekly flights.

Jetstar Asia first began offering flights between CRK and Changi Airport back in 2017. The relaunched route is now expected to serve more than 45,000 customers by the end of 2024.

“Our services to Clark are backed by popular demand, not only for holiday makers but those wanting to visit family and friends,” Jetstar Asia chief executive officer John Simeone said in a press release.

Aside from the relaunched international route, Clark Airport has been recently growing its domestic routes. Earlier on Monday, April 1, boutique airline Sunlight Air launched its inaugural Clark-Busuanga flight. Sunlight Air has also made the internationally-acclaimed CRK its hub, citing its better check-in processes and smoother boarding procedures compared to the Philippines’ infamous main airport, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

As routes to CRK increase, airport’s operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) hopes that more passengers choose to fly through the Central Luzon airport, which LIPAD intends to develop as a “key aviation hub in the region.”

“What makes people go in the airport are actually the destinations that are available,” LIPAD CEO Noel Manankil said on Monday. “And I think we’ve proven that as long as the flights are available, then passengers will come.” – Rappler.com