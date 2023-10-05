LTO releases new renewal schedule for expired driver’s license

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has released a new schedule for the renewal of expired driver’s licenses.
Those with driver’s licenses that expired from April 1 to September 30, 2023 may now get the printed version of their driver’s license based on this schedule:
|Driver’s license expiry date
|Schedule of renewal
|April 1 to 30, 2023
|October 6 to 31, 2023
|May 1 to 31, 2023
|November 1 to 30, 2023
|June 1 to 30, 2023
|December 1 to 31, 2023
|July 1 to 31, 2023
|January 1 to 31, 2024
|August 1 to 31, 2023
|February 1 to 29, 2024
|September 1 to 30, 2023
|March 1 to 31, 2024
LTO said that the schedule is being implemented to avoid overcrowding in the agency’s offices.
Meanwhile, those with a paper license may claim their plastic card license by returning to their licensing office and presenting the receipt of their payment.
Motorists who fail to renew within the prescribed schedule will have their licenses rendered as expired.
This comes after LTO head Vigor Mendoza II said that the agency has secured enough plastic cards to address the backlog of driver’s licenses.
“Meron na po tayong sapat na bilang ng plastic cards to cover the printing of the driver’s licenses that expired mula April 1 hanggang September 30. Dahil sa tulong ng ating DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista ay mas pinadami ang production at mas pinabilis ang delivery para ma-address na natin ang backlog sa driver’s license,” said Mendoza.
(We already have a sufficient number of plastic cards to cover the printing of the driver’s licenses that expired from April 1 to September 30. Thanks to the help of DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, the production and speed of delivery was increased to address the backlog of driver’s license.)
Previously, the LTO granted an automatic extension for the validity of expired driver’s licenses until April 2, 2023 or until the number of plastic cards becomes sufficient. Given the current supply of cards, that extension is no longer in effect.
Grappling with plastic card shortages, the LTO has resorted to issuing paper licenses and digital ones. At one point, Mendoza said that the LTO’s backlog was growing by 20,000 cards per day. The agency’s efforts to catch up were also hampered by a court case that temporarily halted the delivery of plastic cards. – Rappler.com
