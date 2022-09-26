LIST: Areas with no power due to Karding

KARDING. Waves crash into a road during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding in Polillo, Quezon, September 25, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video.

Parts of Luzon suffer power outages following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding (Noru)

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Luzon experienced power outages brought about by strong winds and rain from Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).

The transmission lines and distribution utilities listed below are still unavailable, based on the latest advisories of the Department of Energy, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and Manila Electric Company (Meralco). Refresh this page for updates.

Meralco

As of 6 am on Monday, September 26, affected Meralco customers are down to 51,773. Majority of them are in Bulacan, Rizal, and Marikina City.

Meralco has recorded momentary and sustained power interruptions affecting 1,226,867 customers across its franchise area since Sunday, September 25.

Total power interruption

Central Luzon

Aurora Electric Cooperative (AURELCO)

Tarlac I Electric Cooperative (TARELCO I)

Nueva Ecija I Electric Cooperative (NEECO I)

NEECO II A1

NEECO II A2

San Jose Electric Cooperative (SAJELCO)

Partial power interruption

Ilocos Region

La Union Electric Cooperative (LUELCO)

Pangasinan I Electric Cooperative (PANELCO I)

Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (CENPELCO)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Mountain Province Electric Cooperative (MOPRECO)

Central Luzon

Pampanga I Electric Cooperative (PELCO I)

PELCO II

Zambales II Electric Cooperative (ZAMECO II)

Calabarzon

Quezon II Electric Cooperative (QUEZELCO II)

