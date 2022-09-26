LIST: Areas with no power due to Karding

MANILA, Philippines – Several areas in Luzon experienced power outages brought about by strong winds and rain from Super Typhoon Karding (Noru).
The transmission lines and distribution utilities listed below are still unavailable, based on the latest advisories of the Department of Energy, National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), and Manila Electric Company (Meralco). Refresh this page for updates.
Meralco
As of 6 am on Monday, September 26, affected Meralco customers are down to 51,773. Majority of them are in Bulacan, Rizal, and Marikina City.
Meralco has recorded momentary and sustained power interruptions affecting 1,226,867 customers across its franchise area since Sunday, September 25.
Total power interruption
Central Luzon
- Aurora Electric Cooperative (AURELCO)
- Tarlac I Electric Cooperative (TARELCO I)
- Nueva Ecija I Electric Cooperative (NEECO I)
- NEECO II A1
- NEECO II A2
- San Jose Electric Cooperative (SAJELCO)
Partial power interruption
Ilocos Region
- La Union Electric Cooperative (LUELCO)
- Pangasinan I Electric Cooperative (PANELCO I)
- Central Pangasinan Electric Cooperative (CENPELCO)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Mountain Province Electric Cooperative (MOPRECO)
Central Luzon
- Pampanga I Electric Cooperative (PELCO I)
- PELCO II
- Zambales II Electric Cooperative (ZAMECO II)
Calabarzon
- Quezon II Electric Cooperative (QUEZELCO II)
– Rappler.com
