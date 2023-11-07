LIST: Countries where you can use GCash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GCash expands availability in more countries for QR code payments, catering to increased demand amid revenge spending

MANILA, Philippines – GCash has expanded its availability in more countries, as demand for the mobile wallet service has increased amid revenge spending.

GCash, so far, can be used to pay via QR code in the following countries:

France

Hong Kong

Italy

Japan

Macau

Malaysia

South Korea

Singapore

UAE

United Kingdom

USA

GCash Global Pay was launched in 2021 in Japan in collaboration with Alipay+.

Unlike ATMs, credit cards, or cash, GCash said their service eliminates inconveniences of high exchange rates and additional charges.

Here’s a step by step process of how to use GCash abroad:

Look for the Alipay+ and GCash logo at the checkout counter.

On the GCash app, tap Pay Abroad with Alipay+ and let the merchant scan the QR code or scan the merchant’s QR code.

Verify the amount and click “Pay.”

GCash said it is set to unveil more products for travelers, including access to real-time conversion rates to the local currency of their current location. The app will also display converted balances within their GCash wallets. – Rappler.com