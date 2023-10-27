NLEX Connector España-Magsaysay section to open October 28

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The España-Magsaysay section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector opens to the public starting 12:01 am on Saturday, October 28 – ahead of the Undas rush.

With the opening of the España-Magsaysay section, motorists in Manila, San Juan, and other nearby cities can now use the NLEX Connector Magsaysay Interchange on-ramp to travel straight to the north via NLEX.

The 1.8 kilometer four-lane section is expected to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila, especially along EDSA and C5. The connector will cut travel time from C3, Caloocan to Magsaysay Boulevard, Manila to just eight minutes.

In total, the NLEX Connector now has three interchanges located in C3 Road/5th Avenue in Caloocan, and España and Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila. Once fully operational, the NLEX Connector will stretch eight kilometers from Caloocan City to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines campus in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

NLEX will retain the current discounted rate of P86 for the NLEX Connector until further notice.

The opening of the section of this tollway comes just as millions of Filipinos are expected to travel home to their provinces over the next 10 days, both to commemorate All Saints’ Day and to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. (READ: Undas 2023: Airport, bus terminal, train, road advisories and schedules)

“To alleviate the expected increase in traffic volume, we immediately decided to open the NLEX Connector España to Magsaysay Section. This should help improve the travel experience of motorists as this new section will make travel from Metro Manila to the North and vice versa, faster, and more convenient, especially this Undas,” NLEX Corporation president Luigi Bautista said in a statement on Friday, October 27. – Rappler.com