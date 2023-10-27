Undas 2023: Airport, bus terminal, train, road advisories and schedules

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NLEX. Motorists returning from the Holy Week break experience traffic at the North Luzon Expressway's Bocaue Toll Plaza on April 10, 2023. The NLEX is a Metro Pacific tollway.

MANILA, Philippines – Millions of Filipinos are expected to be traveling by land, sea, and air to visit their provinces ahead of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day break, which will coincide with the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Here are some of the advisories and schedules to keep in mind while traveling.

Airports

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), expects around 1.2 million passengers to fly in, out, and around the country during the 10-day Undas period.

MIAA Officer-in-Charge Bryan Co said air travel has returned to near pre-pandemic levels as an average of 120,000 to 130,000 passengers will be traveling every day during the break.

The peak period for outbound flights will be Friday, October 27, until Monday, October 30. The surge of passengers returning to Manila will likely happen around November 4 to 6. Most flights are also expected to be domestic.

“Even though we’re entering our peak season, we expect that we’ll be able to maintain that 80% on-time performance for all our arriving and departing flights,” Co said in a press conference on Thursday, October 26.

Passengers are also reminded that under MIAA’s Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization program, flights for some international and domestic airlines have been reassigned to different terminals. (READ: NAIA terminal reassignments set to begin in April 2023)

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines also activated Malasakit Help Desks across the various commercial airports that it operates. The help desks will serve as a one-stop shop for passenger assistance.

Bus terminals

About 1.6 million Filipinos are expected to travel to their provinces, many passing through the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), the live bus schedule of which can be viewed here.

In preparation for the Undas rush, an inter-agency inspection of PITX was carried out on Friday. Out of the 115 personnel tested for drug usage, none came out positive.

The government also coordinated with bus companies to deploy more buses to cater to the surge of passengers in terminals. So far, around 770 special permits have been issued to bus companies since October 20.

“Ang LTFRB ay nakipag-ugnayan sa mga bus companies to see to it na makapag-mount ng mas maraming units,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters on Friday.

Trains

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) will follow regular operating hours. On weekends and holidays, the first train from Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station will leave at 5 am. The last train from Baclaran Station will leave at 9:30 pm while the last train from Fernando Poe Jr. Station will leave at 9:45 pm.

From Monday to Friday, the first LRT1 trains will leave Baclaran Station and Fernando Poe Jr. Station at 4:30 am. The last train from Baclaran Station will leave at 10 pm while the last train from Fernando Poe Jr. Station will leave at 10:15 pm.

The LRT Line 2 will follow regular operating hours. The first trains from Antipolo Station and Recto Station will leave at 5 am. The last trains will leave at 9 pm for Antipolo Station and 9:30 pm for Recto Station.

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) will follow its regular schedules for weekdays, weekends, and holidays. On October 27 and 31 and November 3, the first trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 4:30 am and 5:05 am, respectively. The last trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 9:30 pm and 10:09 pm, respectively.

On October 28 and November 4, the first MRT3 trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 4:37 am and 5:18 am, respectively. The last trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 9:30 pm and 10:08 pm, respectively.

On October 29 and 30 and November 1, 2, and 5, the first MRT3 trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 4:38 am and 5:19 am, respectively. The last trains will leave North Avenue Station and Taft Avenue Station at 9:30 pm and 10:09 pm, respectively.

The Philippine National Railways will also operate following its regular schedule, which is published daily on its social media pages.

Expressways

There is an expected 10% increase in traffic volume along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) this Undas season, so motorists are advised to plan their trips during non-peak periods.

For the northbound section of NLEX, peak travel period is expected on Friday afternoon, October 27, until early afternoon of Saturday, October 28. Another surge is expected in the morning of Monday, October 30, and Wednesday, November 1.

For the southbound section of NLEX, peak travel period is expected on the afternoon of November 4 and 5 and early morning of November 6 as motorists return to Manila.

Although roadworks along the expressways, exits, and toll plazas have been suspended for the break, motorists are still advised to expect heavy traffic along the South Luzon Expressway, Southern Tagalog Arterial Road, Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

Easytrip and AutoSweep users will also be able to use 100% RFID lanes at select toll plazas. (READ: Dry run of contactless toll collection for expressways starts September 1)

Seaports

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) ramped up its manpower and facilities in preparation for the expected influx of over 1.4 million passengers across various ports in the country until November 5. The daily passenger count is expected to spike from 6,000 to between 17,000 and 20,000 during the weekend.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago gave assurances that the ports are equipped with facilities for passengers, such as clean restrooms, waiting areas, charging stations, water refilling stations, and prayer rooms.

Santiago also issued a warning against transacting with fixers and scalpers, advising passengers not to purchase tickets at higher prices or pay undocumented fees outside ports, particularly for travel insurance, as it is not required.

Passengers traveling by sea may also learn more here about their rights when it comes to voyage delays and cancellations.

Hotlines

Manila International Airport Authority: (02) 8877-1111

​​Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority: (032) 520-6008

Clark International Airport Corporation: (045) 599-2888

Civil Aeronautics Board: 165-66

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines: 09688704221

Office for Transportation Security: 09604616877

Light Rail Manila Corporation: (02) 5318-5762

Light Rail Transit Authority: (02) 8647-3452, 09173253452

Metro Rail Transit Line 3: (02) 8929-5347

Philippine National Railways: (02) 5319-0041

Land Transportation Office: (02) 8922-9061

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board: 1342

Inter-agency Council for Traffic: 09915557651, 09954336386

Office of Transportation Cooperatives: (02) 833209311

Toll Regulatory Board: 09620551521

North Luzon Expressway Corporation: 1-35000

South Luzon Expressway: 09176877539

Southern Tagalog Arterial Road: 09175117827 / 043-7567870

Skyway: 02-53188655

Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway: 09178880715

Philippine Coast Guard: (02) 8527-3877, (02) 8527-8481, 09177243682

Maritime Industry Authority: 09399534642

Philippine Ports Authority: (02) 8527-8356, (02) 8711-2360

Cebu Port Authority: (032) 316-6281, 09178220471

– Rappler.com