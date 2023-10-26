Undas 2023: Cemetery schedules, guidelines in Metro Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNDAS. Cemetery workers from the local government clear, prepare the pathways and side streets while relatives do their last minute painting and cleaning of tombs at the Navotas Public Cemetery, days before Undas, on October 26, 2022. It is estimated that seven to 10M people are expected to visit their departed in cemeteries in Metro Manila on All Saint's Day. Jire Carreon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of All Saints’ Day on Wednesday November 1, local governments in Metro Manila issued advisories to ensure public order and the safety of Filipinos who are expected to flock to cemeteries to observe the annual event.

Here are the things you should know when you pay your respects to your departed loved ones in Metro Manila this Undas.

Manila

From October 30 to November 2, the main gates of the Manila North Cemetery and South Cemetery will be open from 5 am to 5 pm.

Vehicles can enter the Manila North Cemetery only until October 25, and Manila South Cemetery until October 28.

Interment operations are temporarily suspended starting October 28 and will resume on November 3.

The operations of both Manila cemeteries will resume on November 3.

The following are prohibited at the cemeteries from October 29 to November 2:

Vendors

Any type of vehicles

Alcoholic beverages

Deck cards, bingo cards, or any kind of gambling paraphernalia

Flammable materials

Firearms and any sharp objects (knife, cutter, etc.)

Videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds

Muntinlupa City

In Muntinlupa City, cleaning, painting, and renovation of tombs are allowed until October 28.

From October 31 to November 1, the Muntinlupa Public Cemetery will be open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Interment operations are suspended from October 31 to November 2, and will only be allowed on a case-to-case basis, the Muntinlupa government said.

The city government also reminded the public that the following are prohibited in the cemeteries:

Gambling

Alcoholic beverages

Flammable materials

Firearms and any sharp objects (knife, cutter, etc.)

Smoking or use of vape

Videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds.

Staying overnight in the cemetery

Parking of any type of vehicle (only applies to Muntinlupa Public Cemetery)

In case of an emergency, the public may reach the Muntinlupa City through its hotlines:

137-175

Landline: 8373 51 65

Smart: 0921 542 7123

Globe: 0927 257 9322

Navotas City

The Navotas City government announced that the Governor Pascual Street (Bacog from A. Santiago St.) will be closed from 12 pm on October 31, until 12 am on November 2. Those entering or leaving Navotas are advised to take M. Naval Streed going to C4 Road.

Cleaning of tombs is only allowed until October 30.

The following items and activities are strictly prohibited:

Alcoholic beverages

Sharp objects (knives, scissors, etc.)

Gambling

Loud objects (sound systems, speakers, etc.)

Quezon City

In Quezon City, public cemeteries and columbaria, as well as interment operations are suspended from October 31 to November 2.

The public is allowed to clean, paint, and fix the tombs and graves of their loved ones until 5 pm on October 30.

Here’s the schedule of the public cemeteries in Quezon City:

Bagbag Cemetery – 6 am to 9 pm

Novaliches Cemetery – 6 am to 9 pm

Baesa Columbarium – closed (except for scheduled cremation)

Vendors and other miro-enterprises are allowed to operate outside the cemetery, the Quezon City government said. They, however, must adhere to the guidelines of the Quezon City Market Development and Administration Department.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms are advised to postpone their visit to the cemetery.

Taguig City

Taguig released the operating hours of cemeteries around the city.

Taguig Public Cemetery

October 27 to 31 – 5 am to 8 pm

November 1 – 5 am to 2 am

November 2 to 4 – 5 am to 8 pm

Bagumbayan Catholic Cemetery, Imam Moh Kusin Memorial Park, and Aglipay Cemetery

October 29 to November 2 – 6 am to 10 pm

Hagonoy Catholic Cemetery

October 27 to November 1 – 5 am to 6 pm

November 2 to 4 – 8 am to 5 pm

Tuktukan Cemetery

October 30 – 6 am to 6 pm

October 31 – 6 am to 10 pm

November 1 – 6 am to 12 am

November 2 – 6 am to 6 pm

Tipas Roman Catholic Cemetery

October 30 – 6 am to 6 pm

October 31 – 6 am to 10 pm

November 1 – 6 am to 2 am

November 2 – 6 am to 10 pm

Libingan ng mga Bayani

October 27 to 30 – 6 am to 6 pm

October 31 to November 2 – 6 am to 8 pm

November 3 to 4 – 6 am to 6 pm

Heritage Park

October 30 – 7 am to 8 pm

October 31 to November 1 – 5 am to 10 pm

November 2 – 5 am to 8 pm

Garden of Memories Memorial Park and Chapels

October 27 to 30 – 6 am to 6 pm

October 31 – 6 am to 10 pm

November 1 – 5 am to 12 am

November 2 to 4 – 6 am to 6 pm

The following items and activities are prohibited:

Alcoholic beverages

Smoking or use of vape

Firearms and any sharp objects (knife, cutter, etc.)

Toxic and flammable materials

Videoke or any sound system that will cause loud sounds.

Staying overnight in the cemetery

Parking of any type of vehicle (applies only to Muntinlupa Public Cemetery)

In case of emergencies, the public may reach out to the following units of the Taguig City government:

Command Center – (02) 8789-3200

Taguig Rescue – 0919 070 3112

Taguig PNP – (02) 8642-3582; 0998-598-7932

Taguig BFP – (02) 8837-0740, (02) 8837-4496, 0906-211-0919

This page will be updated when other Manila local governments release an advisory.

– Rappler.com