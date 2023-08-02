NLEX-SLEX Connector to start collecting toll on August 8

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the fees for motorists using the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road starting August 8

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan to España section of the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road will start collecting toll on Tuesday, August 8.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) announced on Wednesday, August 2, that Metro Pacific Tollways’ NLEX Corporation will start charging motorists for the use of the new expressway. Here are the provisionally approved fees:

P86 for Class 1 (cars and SUVs)

P215 for Class 2 (minivans and buses)

P302 for Class 3 (large trucks and trailers)

The toll road will also be the first to implement a 24/7 barrier-free electronic toll collection system. This means that motorists no longer need to stop at the toll plaza, although they are advised to still slow down for safety.

Section 1 of the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road first opened to the public last March 29 and has operated toll-free until now. This section spans 5 kilometers from 5th Avenue in Caloocan City to España Boulevard in Manila. Around 14,000 motorists use the road daily, according to the TRB.

Meanwhile, a substantial portion of the expressway’s second section – which stretches from España Boulevard to Sta. Mesa – is targeted to be completed within the fourth quarter of 2023. This is aimed at providing access to the University Belt and decongesting traffic in the cities of Malabon, Navotas, Caloocan, and Valenzuela. Section 2 will eventually span 3 kilometers and be integrated into Skyway Stage 3.

Once fully completed, the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road will have a total length of about 8 kilometers. A public-private partnership project between the Department of Public Works and Highways and NLEX Corporation, the elevated toll road is projected to eventually accommodate as many as 35,000 vehicles daily.

– Rappler.com