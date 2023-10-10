PAL reopens routes from Cebu to Bicol, Mindanao starting mid-December 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – With the peak holiday season just around the corner, Philippine Airlines (PAL) will be resuming more flights from Cebu to domestic destinations in Bicol and Northern Mindanao in the middle of December.
Starting December 15, 2023, the flag carrier will operate daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City in South Cotabato. On the same day, PAL will relaunch daily flights between Cebu and Legazpi in Albay.
A day later on December 16, PAL will resume regular thrice weekly flights between Cebu and Ozamiz in Misamis Occidental.
Here are the schedules for the relaunched routes:
Cebu – General Santos – Cebu
- PR 2357 Cebu – General Santos (Daily) Departing at 2:30 pm, arriving at 3:50 pm
- PR 2358 General Santos – Cebu (Daily) Departing at 4:20 pm, arriving at 5:40 pm
Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
- PR 2927 Cebu – Legazpi (Daily) Departing at 6:00 pm, arriving at 7:10 pm
- PR 2928 Legazpi – Cebu (Daily) Departing at 7:30 pm, arriving at 8:40 pm
Cebu – Ozamiz – Cebu
- PR 2893 Cebu – Ozamiz. (Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday) Departing at 7:35 am, arriving at 8:40 am
- PR 2894 Ozamiz – Cebu (Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday) Departing at 9:00 am, arriving at 10:00 am
The domestic flights will use the De Havilland DHC-8-400 Next Generation aircraft with seats for 86, including six seats in Comfort Class.
“Our new routes will also allow for residents of GenSan, Legazpi, and Ozamiz to connect more conveniently via Cebu to Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, Davao, Busuanga and other domestic destinations, as well as to Bangkok, Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon,” said PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng.
Recently, PAL also resumed regular flights to and from Cotabato City starting October 1 after repairs to Awang Airport’s runway were completed. PAL now has daily flights for the Manila-Cotabato-Manila route, and twice weekly flights on Monday and Thursday for the Cebu-Cotabato-Cebu route and Cotabato-Tawi-Tawi-Cotabato route. – Rappler.com
