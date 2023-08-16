PAL to resume Manila-Tuguegarao flights on October 29

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines (PAL) will resume its daily flights between Manila and Tuguegarao starting October 29, 2023.

The new Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila flights will operate daily with morning departures. Here’s the schedule:

PR 2014 Manila-Tuguegarao – Daily, departing Manila at 9:05 am, and arriving in Tuguegarao at 10:10 am

PR2015 Tuguegarao-Manila – Daily, departing Tuguegarao at 10:50 am, and arriving in Manila at 11:50 am

Airbus A320 planes, which are equipped with 12 Comfort Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats, will serve the route. PAL previously connected to Tuguegarao from October 2014 until June 2019.

“We are looking forward to serve Tuguegarao and the people of Cagayan Province with convenient daily flights to and from Manila starting this October. Philippine Airlines will help strengthen air connectivity to boost travel between the vibrant heart of the Cagayan Valley region and various Philippine tourist and business centers such as Cebu, Davao and Bacolod, as well as key Asian destinations such as Bangkok, Jakarta and Hong Kong,” PAL president Stanley Ng said in a statement.

The flagship carrier also has flights to other areas in Northern Luzon, with twice daily flights between Manila and Laoag, three weekly flights between Cebu and Baguio, and daily flights between Manila and Basco, Batanes. It also restored flights to routes in mainland China and launched nonstop flights to Perth, Australia

During the first half of 2023, PAL’s net income picked up to P13.6 billion from just P4.1 billion in the first half of last year. To support renewed demand, the airline has committed to increase its fleet expansion, which includes purchasing nine Airbus A350-1000 long-range jetliners, a total investment of P176.6 billion. – Rappler.com