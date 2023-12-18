LIST: Bank schedules for Christmas 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the schedule of banks this holiday season

MANILA, Philippines – Banks will observe adjusted operating hours this holiday season.

Banks with adjusted schedules remind their clients that they may continue to do their banking transactions online through their app or website.

Here are the schedules released by banks in the Philippines so far:

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:

December 25, 2023

December 26, 2023

January 1, 2024

RCBC

All RCBC branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:

December 25, 2023

December 26, 2023

January 1, 2024

– Rappler.com