LIST: Bank schedules for Christmas 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Banks will observe adjusted operating hours this holiday season.
Banks with adjusted schedules remind their clients that they may continue to do their banking transactions online through their app or website.
Here are the schedules released by banks in the Philippines so far:
Security Bank
All Security Bank branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:
- December 25, 2023
- December 26, 2023
- January 1, 2024
RCBC
All RCBC branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:
- December 25, 2023
- December 26, 2023
- January 1, 2024
