banks in the Philippines

Lance Spencer Yu

LIST: Bank schedules for Christmas 2023
MANILA, Philippines – Banks will observe adjusted operating hours this holiday season.

Banks with adjusted schedules remind their clients that they may continue to do their banking transactions online through their app or website.

Here are the schedules released by banks in the Philippines so far:

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:

  • December 25, 2023
  • December 26, 2023
  • January 1, 2024
RCBC

All RCBC branches nationwide will be closed on the following dates:

  • December 25, 2023
  • December 26, 2023
  • January 1, 2024

Rappler.com

