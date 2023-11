LIST: Mall hours for Christmas 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the operating hours of malls in the Philippines during the holiday season

MANILA, Philippines – Malls in the country are implementing adjusted schedules for the holiday season.

Check their operating hours below and bookmark this page for updates as more advisories come in.

Megaworld malls

Eastwood City

December 1 – 30: Monday to Thursday – 10 am to 10 pm, Friday to Sundays – 10 am to 11 pm

December 24: 10 am to 8 pm

December 25: 10 am to 11 pm

December 31: 10 am to 2 am (extended hours for City Walk)

January 1: 12 pm to 10 pm

Uptown Bonifacio

December 1-30: 10 am to 10 pm

December 24: 10 am to 8 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 11 pm

Venice Grand Canal

December 1-30: Weekdays – 11 am to 10 pm, weekends 10 am to 11 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 11 am to 10 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 11 am to 10 pm

Newport Mall

December 1-30: 11 am to 12 am (except 2F restaurants – 11 am to 1 am)

December 24: 11 am to 9 pm

December 31: 11 am to 11 pm (restaurants on the 2F – 11 am to 1 am)

January 1: 11 am to 11 pm (restaurants on the 2F – 11 am to 12 am)

Forbes Town

December 1-30: 10 am to 9 pm

December 24: 10 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 9 pm

December 31: 10 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

Lucky Chinatown

December 1 – 30: 9 am to 9 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 9 am to 9 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

Arcovia City

December 1-30: Food tenants – 10 am to 9 pm, non-food – 11 am to 9 pm

December 24: 10 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 9 pm

December 31: 10 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

The Clubhouse at Temple Drive

December 1 – 30: 10 am to 9 pm

December 24: 10 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 9 pm

December 31: 10 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

Paseo Center

December 1-30: 10 am to 10 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 8 pm

December 30: 9 am to 7 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 8 pm

Three Central Mall

December 1-30: 10 am to 8 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 7 pm

December 30: 9 am to 7 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 7 pm

Clark Cityfront Mall

December 1-15: 10 am to 9 pm

December 16-30: 10 am to 9 pm (Monday – Thursday), 10 am to 10 pm (Friday – Sunday)

December 24: 10 am to 7 pm

December 25: 10 am to 10 pm

December 30: 10 am to 10 pm

December 31: 10 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

San Antonio Place

December 1-30: 10 am to 8 pm

December 24: 10 am to 7 pm

December 25: 12 pm to 7 pm

December 30: 10 am to 7 pm

December 31: 10 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 7 pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

December 1-23: 9 am to 9 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 10 am to 8 pm

December 26 – 30: 9 am to 9 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 10 am to 8 pm

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang

December 1-30: 10 am to 9 pm

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 10 am to 9 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 8 pm

Alabang West Parade

December 1-30: Weekdays – 10 am to 9 pm, weekends – 10 am to 11 pm

December 24: 10 am to 8 pm

December 25: 10 am to 9 pm

December 31: 10 am to 8 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

Southwoods Mall, Laguna

December 1-30: 10 am to 9 pm (except Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays – 10 am to 10 pm)

December 24: 9 am to 7 pm

December 25: 10 am to 10 pm

December 31: 9 am to 7 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 9 pm

Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo

December 1-18: 10 am to 9 pm (all Friday and Saturdays – 10 am to 10 pm)

December 18-23: 10 am to 10 pm

December 24: 9 am to 8 pm

December 25: 10 am to 10 pm

December 26-30: 10 am to 10 pm

December 31: 9 am to 8 pm

January 1: 12 pm to 10 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

December 1 to January 1: 10 am to 8 pm

Newcoast Beachwalk, Boracay

December 1 to January 1: 10 am to 8 pm

– Rappler.com