LIST: Train schedules for Christmas 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Railways will observe adjusted operating hours this holiday season.

Here are the schedules released by train operators.

Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3)

The MRT-3 will have a shorter operating schedule for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, as well as on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Meanwhile, it will follow its regular weekday schedule for December 15, 18 to 22, 26 to 29, 2023 and January 2 to 3, 2024. It will also operate regularly on the weekends of December 16, 17, 23, and 30.

See the full schedule below.

Other train operators such as LRT1, LRT2, and the Philippine National Railways have yet to release their schedules for Christmas 2023, as of posting.