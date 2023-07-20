Security Bank says services back up after being down for days due to ‘network glitch’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Security Bank says it restored all services as of 1:45 pm on July 20 after 'a 'network glitch' brought down their system

MANILA, Philippines – Security Bank has restored all its services after customers reported extended system downtimes, which started Tuesday, July 18, and continued until Thursday, July 20.

“Please be informed that as of today 1:45 pm, July 20, 2023, our services and channels are back up and available. Operations are business as usual. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding,” the bank said in a short emailed statement.

Netizens first noticed on Tuesday that they couldn’t access their accounts through the bank’s web or mobile app. An advisory posted the next day, July 19, on Security Bank’s website said that the bank was experiencing “some technical issues” that affected these services:

Security Bank Online (web and mobile app)

DigiBanker

Cash and Trade Portal

Salary Advance (SALAD)

PESONet

Branches

Payroll

eKYC

Tanya Ansaldo-Deakin, Security Bank’s corporate communications and brand division head, told Rappler that the downtime was caused by a “network glitch.” There were also no indications of any hacking attempts or other malicious activities. – Rappler.com