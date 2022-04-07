Train schedules during Holy Week 2022

Here are the schedules released by railway operators

MANILA, Philippines – Railways will be implementing preventive maintenance during Holy Week, affecting operations.

Here are the schedules released by train operators:

LRT1

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) will have operations from Holy Monday, April 11, to Holy Wednesday, April 13.

LRT2, MRT3

The LRT2 and Metro Rail Transit Line 3, meanwhile, will be suspending operations from Holy Wednesday to Easter Sunday, April 17.

Regular operations will resume on Monday, April 18.

PNR

The Philippine National Railways has yet to release its Holy Week schedule. – Rappler.com