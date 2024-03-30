[WATCH] Binignit for Holy Week

Whether you’re fasting or craving for dessert, Binignit is definitely the way to go!

CEBU, Philippines – As the season of Lent nears, the colorful ingredients of Binignit begin to surface and send mouth-watering thoughts to devotees planning to spend their Holy Week in the Visayas.

For many Cebuanos, the binignit is a tradition passed down from generation to generation. This sweet stew has stood the test of time, giving families a welcoming ritual that smells just like home.

This year, we’re making Binignit to commemorate the Holy Week and to satisfy cravings that have been a long time coming.

Watch Rappler Visayas Reporter John Sitchon in this quick tutorial on how to cook the Visayan dish. – Rappler.com