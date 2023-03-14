LIST: Train schedules during Holy Week 2023

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by railway operators

MANILA, Philippines – Railways will be conducting annual maintenance activities during Holy Week this year, affecting their operating hours.

Here are the schedules released by train operators:

LRT-1

The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) has yet to release its Holy Week schedule.

LRT-2

The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) will suspend its operations on Holy Thursday, April 6, to Easter Sunday, April 9.

It will also have a shortened operating schedule on Holy Wednesday, April 5. The last trip on April 5 will be at 7 pm only for both routes bound for Recto and Antipolo.

Normal operations will resume on the Monday after Holy Week, April 10.

MRT-3

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) will also suspend operations from April 6 to April 9 for its annual Holy Week maintenance activities.

Normal operations will resume on April 10.

PNR

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) has yet to release its Holy Week schedule. – Rappler.com