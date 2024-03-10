WATCH: Inside Mober’s charging yard for electric trucks, vans

Establishing charging facilities for electric vehicles comes with significant infrastructure costs, according to Mober CEO Dennis Ng

MANILA, Philippines – Electric vehicles are often touted for their environmental benefits, including lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduced air pollution, and decreased reliance on fossil fuels compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

But establishing a charging facility for EVs pose several challenges.

In a Business Sense episode, Mober CEO Dennis Ng enumerates the significant infrastructure costs, including the installation of charging stations, grid connection upgrades, and ongoing maintenance.

Ng said that companies thinking of shifting to EVs will really have to commit. – Rappler.com