Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Da Nang in Vietnam

The Manila-Da Nang flight will operate thrice a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. With no stopovers, the flight cuts travel time from around 10 hours to 3 hours.

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Pacific launched its first non-stop route from Manila to Da Nang on December 7, 2023, becoming the largest Philippine carrier to operate in the central Vietnam city.

The departing flight from Manila will leave at 7:25 pm Philippine time and arrive in Vietnam at 9:30 pm Vietnam time. The return flight from Da Nang will leave at 10:30 pm Vietnam time and arrive in the Philippines at 2:25 am Philippine time. The Philippines is one hour ahead of Vietnam.

“Previously, passengers from Manila had to book a connecting flight from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, or a nearby country and spend at least ten hours traveling to Da Nang. With CEB’s [Cebu Pacific] new non-stop flight, passengers don’t need to pay for an additional stop or wait at another airport during their layover. They can reach Da Nang in three hours and save at least seven hours in travel time compared to flying via other airlines,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

Da Nang is the largest city in Central Vietnam and hosts the international airport closest to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Imperial City of Huế, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, and Hội An Ancient Town.

Aside from Da Nang, Cebu Pacific also operates flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Cebu Pacific flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The budget carrier returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2023 after revenge travel bolstered its pandemic recovery. – Rappler.com