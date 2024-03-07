WATCH: What’s the progress on the Metro Manila Subway?

TUNNEL. A tunnel boring machine is in place and ready to start excavating tunnels for the Metro Manila Subway North Avenue Station.

Ever seen the insides of a tunnel boring machine? Watch this Rappler recap for a close-up look on the progress and problems of the Metro Manila Subway

MANILA, Philippines – Construction for the Metro Manila Subway is going full speed ahead as the Department of Transportation launches a third tunnel boring machine to dig what will soon become the North Avenue station.

On Thursday, March 7, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista led the ceremonial launch of the tunnel boring machine that will excavate the subway’s northbound tunnel leading from the North Avenue Station to the Tandang Sora station, a process expected to take up to 12 months.

After three months, another tunnel boring machine will start to dig the southbound tunnel from North Avenue to Tandang Sora.

If all goes well, transport officials believe that the subway could be partially operational by 2028, with trains running from Valenzuela to Ortigas. Full operations – from Valenzuela to Bicutan – is expected in 2029. (FAST FACTS: What’s the Metro Manila Subway?)

What could stand in the way? Right of way issues.

For the full story, watch this Rappler Recap by business reporter Lance Spencer Yu, reporting 38 meters underground beside the massive machines making the tunnels. – Rappler.com