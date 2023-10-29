Actor Joey Paras dies at 45

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paras' breakout role was playing the lead in the dramedy 'Last Supper Number 3'

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino actor and director Joey Paras has died on Sunday, October 29, due to an undisclosed illness, his relatives confirmed on social media. He was 45.

Paras’ breakout role was playing the lead in the dramedy Last Supper Number 3, which won best film at the Cinemalaya Film Festival in 2009. Apart from multiple film roles, such as in Sisterakas and Born Beautiful, he also featured in numerous series for both ABS-CBN (e.g. Maging Sino Ka Man) and GMA (e.g. The Last Prince).

Paras was a staunch advocate for local theater and film actors. He founded the organization Teatro Expedicion de Filipinas, which supported budding young actors from underprivileged communities. He also founded the Powerhouse Ensemble, which offers free production training for stage and screen actors.

As of writing, funeral arrangements for Paras have yet to be announced to the public. – Rappler.com