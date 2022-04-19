‘CLOY’ actor Yoo Jung-ho to marry ‘Bulgasal’ co-star Cha Hee

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean Crash Landing On You actor Yoo Jung-ho is set to wed actress Cha Hee, his co-star on tvN drama Bulgasal on May 5.

According to a Soompi report, the CLOY actor’s agency IOK Company officially confirmed their wedding on Saturday, April 16.

The agency also shared that the couple had been dating for the past seven years and started a more intimate relationship after working as colleagues on Bulgasal, a 2021 series about an immortal man, whose life becomes intertwined with a woman who lives a cycle of death and reincarnation.

Aside from playing Chief Kim in the hit K-drama series Crash Landing You, Yoo Jung-ho recently appeared in Yaksha:Ruthless Operations. Cha Hee has starred in other series such as The One and Only, Dr. Brain, and Cheat on Me If You Can. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern.