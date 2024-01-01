LOOK: Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan are married

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARRIED. Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan tie the knot on December 31, 2023.

They announced their engagement in October 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban welcomed 2024 as a married woman!

In an Instagram post on Monday, January 1, the actress shared that she tied the knot with non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan on New Year’s Eve.

“Patuloy na mananalig at maniniwala sa pag-ibig. Sa kabila ng lahat. Ang pagmamahal pa rin ang kakapitan,” she wrote, alongside photos from their intimate wedding ceremony.

(Will continue to have faith and believe in love. In spite of everything. Love will make us hold on.)

Fellow celebrities such as Vhong Navarro, Maris Racal, Marian Rivera, Luis Manzano, Zanjoe Marudo, and Yam Concepcion sent their best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

Panganiban and Homan first confirmed their relationship in January 2021. They announced their engagement in October 2022.

Panganiban gave birth to their daughter Amila in September 2022. – Rappler.com