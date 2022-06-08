Ai-Ai delas Alas, Darryl Yap declared personae non gratae in Quezon City

PERSONA NON GRATA. Ai-Ai delas Alas is declared persona non grata in Quezon City.

The move stems from a social media video where the city's official seal is altered to read 'BBM SARA'

MANILA, Philippines – Ai-Ai delas Alas and Darryl Yap have been declared personae non gratae in Quezon City for “disrespecting the city’s official seal.”

The Quezon City Council on Tuesday, June 7, approved a resolution declaring both the actress and director as personae non gratae over a video posted on Yap’s VinCentiments Facebook page. The resolution was filed by District IV Councilor Ivy Lagman.

In the two minute, 21 second video, Ai-Ai portrayed a character named “Ligaya Delmonte” – spoofing Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

On the wall behind her is the city’s official triangular seal, which has been altered to read “BBM SARA” – referring to president-elect Bongbong Marcos and vice president-elect Sara Duterte.

“The malicious and unscrupulous defacing of the official seal of Quezon City ridiculed and casted dishonor to it, causing insult to the noble representation of the seal,” Lagman said.

“The people of Quezon City will not let anyone disgrace the official seal of Quezon City for personal and selfish interests,” she added.

On her Facebook page, Lagman clarified that the move was not about going against Marcos and Duterte, but about the defacing of the Quezon City seal.

“Maybe this will make all content creators think twice before posting anything on social media such as these videos,” she said.

Yap has responded to the declaration on his personal Facebook page saying “Bagamat ang deklarasyong ‘persona non grata’ ay isang resolusyon at hindi ordinansa; walang kaakibat na batas – hindi po natin ito babale-walain; bibigyan natin ito ng pansin.”

(Though the declaration “persona non grata” is a resolution and not an ordinance – not attached to any law – we are not taking this lightly. We will give this our attention.)

– Rappler.com