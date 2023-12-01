LOOK: Anne Curtis is getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Anne Curtis is set to have her very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Anne’s figure will be placed in the Hong Kong Glamour Zone alongside notable Hollywood stars like Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Robert Pattinson, and Chris Hemsworth.

The figure will feature Anne in “an iconic and familiar pose” that will entice visitors to interact with it.

Sculptors from the UK have begun working on the figure and are eyeing the end of 2024 for the launch of the finished product.

“Coming to the sitting, I thought [they’d] be plastering my whole body and I had to stay completely still and lay down like a mummy…but it turned out to be so easy! I only had to stay still while they [took] 360 degree photos and measurements of me. The skill [they] used to measure me was so impressive,” Anne said.

MEASUREMENTS. Anne Curtis gets measured to kick off the creation of her wax figure. Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

“I cannot believe this is happening. So thrilled to share that I will be joining [Madame Tussauds Hong Kong]. Another dream ANNE-locked!” Anne wrote in an Instagram post.

Anne marked her 25th anniversary in showbiz this year. She is a regular host on the ABS-CBN noontime show It’s Showtime. She went on an acting hiatus when she got pregnant with her daughter Dahlia, but is set to make a big-screen comeback through an Erik Matti-directed film.

The 38-year-old multimedia star will also be holding her two-day concert LUV-ANNE!: The Comeback in California on December 1 and 2.

Outside of the entertainment industry, Anne is a UNICEF Philippines National Ambassador, and has made significant contributions to the agency even before her appointment.

Other Filipinos who have their own wax figures in the famed Madame Tussauds museums include Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, whose figure is also displayed in Hong Kong, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, whose figure is displayed in Singapore. – Rappler.com